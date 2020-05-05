Kevin Durant is putting his partnerships with Master & Dynamic and Nike to good use.

The New York-based audio brand has linked up with Nike to make custom designs of its popular headphones and earphones based on the “Hype” and “Chill” colorways of Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker, the KD13.

The collaboration between the brands who both do business with Durant makes perfect sense. One, KD, loves music, and the “Hype” KD13’s design is based on the Brooklyn Net’s playlist. Speaking on the collaboration, Master & Dynamic’s founder, Jonathan Levine, said it takes “the intersection of basketball and music to another level.’

The collection will feature the audio brands MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones and the MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones draped in both styles featured on the sneakers.

Like the KD13 “Funk,” which is part of Nike and NBA 2K’s gamer exclusive program, the headphones and earbuds are very limited and can only be obtained via an Instagram giveaway on May 7. The only other people who will have these exclusive audio accessories will be “industry leaders in sports, fashion, and music.”

Welp.

If you want a pair make sure to stay locked on Master & Dynamic’s Instagram account. You can get a detailed look at both the earbuds and headphones in the gallery below.

Photo: Master & Dynamic / Nike

Master & Dynamic Teams Up With Nike For KD13 “Hype & Chill” Collaboration was originally published on hiphopwired.com