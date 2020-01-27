The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards featured a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle that, for obvious reasons, had an even deeper effect due to the unfortunate loss of Kobe Bryant. With the somber air hanging about in the Staples Center, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch honored Neighborhood Nip in song with “Letter To Nipsey” Sunday night and the song is now available to the masses.

Meek, who worked with Nipsey on DJ Mustard’s Cold Summer project released in 2016, opens up the track with heartfelt bars over Papamitrou aka Nick Paz’s production.

“I just left your viewing at the Staples Center/Obama wrote you a letter, yeah, you made it n*gga/I even heard you had some players to come to Vegas with us/And them suckers could never kill you, it only made you bigger,” Meek begins.

Roddy Ricch, who worked with Nipsey on the Grammy Award-winning track “Racks In The Middle,” matched Meek’s emotion and focus in the second half of the song.

“I was in Miami when I lost you, I ain’t talk about it/I remember I bawled out in tears when I saw your body/In a flight back home, had cold days in LA/Had to turn off my phone, throw on the shades and meditate,” Ricch expressed in the start of his verse.

During the Grammy Awards tribute, Meek and Roddy took to the stage with YG, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Kirk Franklin for a moving tribute performance. Nipsey also was honored with the Best Rap Performance award for his song “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy Ricch. DJ Khaled’s “Higher” featuring Legend and Nipsey took home the Best Rap/Sung Performance award.

Atlantic Records and Meek Mill both said that all sales and proceeds of “Letter To Nipsey” will go directly to the late rapper’s family. The marathon continues, indeed.

Letter to nip- every cent from this song made will go to Nipsey’s family! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 27, 2020

Meek Mill Drops Roddy Ricch Assisted “Letter To Nipsey” Tribute, Twitter Salutes was originally published on hiphopwired.com