Meet Dre Johnson & UniverSoul Circus Performers at McDonalds This Afternoon! [Photos]

UniverSoul Circus, which combines circus arts and music from hip-hop, R&B, Caribbean and African beats is still in Baltimore until June 16th at Security Square Mall.

Known for entertaining families around the country with a show that is festive, interactive and lots audience participation. The UniverSoul Circus is filled with talent from around the world and was founded by Baltimore native Cedric Walker in 1993.

On Friday June 7th from 3pm-5pm, get a chance to hang out with Dre Johnson and meet the performers at the 92Q and The UniverSoul remote broadcast with McDonald’s at 6650 Security Blvd.

For now, check out flicks from last Friday during 92Q Night at the UniverSoul Circus where Dre Johnson was the guest ringmaster.

