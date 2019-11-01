Megan Thee Stallion & Moneybagg Yo A Wrap? Twitter Races To Her DM’s

Word on the internet streets is Megan Thee Stallion is a single woman. The leader of the Hot Girl movement is now free to live her best life without having to worry about any pushback from Moneybagg Yo. Not that she was worried, to begin with.

It was all good just a week ago.

The Houston rapper, actress, and screenwriter and her ex-boo if the rumors are indeed true are done. The news is quite surprising being that couple not too long ago seemed extremely happy together. For his 28th birthday, Megan bought him a $150K half heart pendant necklace. Just recently, the couple starred in a music video for Moneybagg’s single “All Dat.” He even defended Megan after 50 Cent tried to troll her.

That’s all in the past now, and the evidence is there suggesting the relationship is over. All of this began after Moneybagg Yo was accused of knocking up a stripper. He denied that accusation via his IG stories.

But was the denial too late? The obligatory Instagram post that confirmed the two were dating has been deleted. Then there were these cryptic Tweets from Megan that also strongly hint at the couple calling it a quits.

I don’t even chase liquor why would I chase a nigga😛 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 25, 2019

I’m thee type to pull yo card so lil nigga please don’t bet me 😛 pic.twitter.com/nre8iDoLfE — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 26, 2019

Then another screenshot of Moneybagg Yo’s Snapchat showed up with him claiming that the relationship was purely for publicity. Karen Civil reported via Twitter that it was fake and did not come from his real account.

This screenshot of MoneyBagg Yo speaking on Megan is fake and this is not his real Snapchat account. pic.twitter.com/hWoC7600LZ — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) October 31, 2019

With Trey Songz lurking around and Megan out here flourishing with her hotties dressed as Mortal Kombat characters, it would appear this Stallion is free. Of course, Twitter has a lot to say about the recent turn of events clowning Moneybagg Yo and, as expected, wanting to hop in those DMs. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions Megan Thee Stallion possibly being single again.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion & Moneybagg Yo A Wrap? Twitter Races To Her DM’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com