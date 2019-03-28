If you haven’t heard her name by now, you’ve most definitely seen her face. Megan Thee Stallion’s music and freestyles are all over your social media feeds. Her ferocious bars and buxom body has girls pulling up to the nearest gas station to show off their twerking skills. Even Trey Songz tried to shot his shot at the 24-year-old Houston native.

Megan recently lost her mother to brain cancer but she’s keeping her head high despite the melancholy circumstances and seizing her moment. Her latest video Big Ole Freak reached over 1 million views on Youtube we’re almost positive she’s poised to be included on XXL’s Freshman cover (check out her pitch, here).

Needless to say, Megan got next… Keep scrolling for more pics of thee stallion.

17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com