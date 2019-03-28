HomePhotos

17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed

Posted March 28, 2019

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

If you haven’t heard her name by now, you’ve most definitely seen her face. Megan Thee Stallion’s music and freestyles are all over your social media feeds. Her ferocious bars and buxom body has girls pulling up to the nearest gas station to show off their twerking skills. Even Trey Songz tried to shot his shot at the 24-year-old Houston native.

Megan recently lost her mother to brain cancer but she’s keeping her head high despite the melancholy circumstances and seizing her moment. Her latest video Big Ole Freak reached over 1 million views on Youtube we’re almost positive she’s poised to be included on XXL’s Freshman cover (check out her pitch, here).

View this post on Instagram

SEX TALK OUT NOW ☎️ GO DOWNLOAD AND STREAM

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Needless to say, Megan got next… Keep scrolling for more pics of thee stallion.

17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Thee HOTGIRL 💕🔥

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Real HOTGIRL SHIT 🔥

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

7.

View this post on Instagram

I just love these 😍😍😍

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty brown bad b 😛 Hair by @hawtcoco

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

💙still doing mirror selfies

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Megan Day 🔥💕

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Hottie world 🌎 fit @fashionnova

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

REAL HOTGIRL SHIT😛🔥

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

F E V E R 🔥

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

