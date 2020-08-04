10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour

Meghan Markle’s life has fluctuated a lot over the past few years. She went from American actress to Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry. Although her new title seems like a dream come true, it was met with a lot of scrutiny from her family and the people of England. Despite the challenging moments, Meghan carried herself with the utmost style and grace.
Meghan used her platform to pay homage to her Blackness. She often attended events dressed in Black designers, and used tons of Black references in her 2018 wedding. Her biracial background was met with so much disapproval from English people. Instead of letting it tear her down, she used it as an opportunity to show her pride in being Black.
Holding the title of Duchess of Sussex meant Meghan Markle had to alter her image. She went from your typical J. Crew ensemble to extravagant hats and timeless dresses. Meghan took classic looks to another level! Her simplistic style fit her new role and title perfectly.
Today Meghan Markle turns 39. We’ve had the privilege of watching her life turn into a real-life fairytale. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Meghan gave us that Duchess of Sussex glamour.
1. MEGHAN MARKLE AT THE COMMONWEALTH DAY SERVICE, 2020Source:Getty
Meghan Markle attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in a fun, green, monochrome ensemble.
2. MEGHAN MARKLE ATTENDS THE MOUNTBATTEN MUSIC FESTIVAL, 2020Source:Getty
Meghan Markle attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music in a gorgeous red gown with cape sleeves.
3. MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY AT THE ENDEAVOUR FUND AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended The Endeavour Fund Awards in matching blue ensembles.
4. MEGHAN MARKLE AT THE BRITAIN ROYALS WAR REMEMBRANCE FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
Meghan Markle attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance clad in a black gown.
5. MEGHAN MARKLE AT THE REMEMBERACE SUNDAY CENOTAPH SERVICE, 2019Source:Getty
Meghan Markle attended the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in a black coat and matching hat.
6. MEGHAN MARKLE AT THE OPENING OF THE WESTMINSTER ABBEY FIELD OF REMEMBRANCE IN LONDON, 2019Source:Getty
Meghan Markle attended the Opening of the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance in London clad in a coat and matching black hat.
7. QUEEN ELIZABETH II, MEGHAN MARKLE, AND HER HUSBAND PRINCE HARRY AT THE EVENTS TO MARK THE CENTENARY OF THE ROYAL AIR FORCE, 2018Source:Getty
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, watched a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Meghan was dressed in a chic, black bardot dress with a fancy black hat.
8. MEGHAN MARKLE VISITS THE CANADA HOUSE, 2020Source:Getty
Meghan Markle paid a visit to the Canada House clad in a brown monochrome look.
9. MEGHAN MARKLE HEADS TO SIGN A BOOK OF CONDOLENCE AT THE NEW ZEALAND HOUSE, 2019Source:Getty
Meghan Markle visited the New Zealand House to sign a book of condolence on behalf of The Royal Family following the recent terror attack. She paid her respects clad in an all-black ensemble.
10. MEGHAN MARKLE GETS MARRIED TO PRICE HARRY, 2018Source:Getty
Meghan Markle arrived at her wedding to Prince Harry in a gorgeous white gown made by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of the fashion house Givenchy.