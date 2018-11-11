Memorials That Salute Black Troops Who Fought For America

The United States and its closest European allies paused on Sunday to mark 100 years since the end of World War I. African-Americans, all too often overlooked, fought bravely in that war. Several memorials to their sacrifice in World War I and this nation’s other wars are scattered throughout the nation.

On Saturday, Houston’s Buffalo Soldiers National Museum hosted a ceremony at which a new monument was unveiled to honor Black soldiers 100 years ago during World War I, Taisha Walker of KPRC-TV tweeted.

A new monument was just unveiled at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. The memorial commemorates the dedication of Black soldiers 100 years ago during WWI. The French Veterans of Texas were also present. @KPRC2 @BSNMuseum pic.twitter.com/ScaJApBFLu — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) November 10, 2018

“A privilege to say thank you this morning on behalf of the UK for the service & sacrifice of the Buffalo Soldiers – African-Americans who served under French command during WWI,” Karen Bell, the British Consul General in Texas, tweeted at the ceremony.

Indeed, European allies have long recognized the bravery of African-American troops. The 369th Infantry (formerly the 15th Regiment New York Guard), known as the “Harlem Hellfighters,” was among the first regiments dispatched to France. The all-Black squad was also among the most highly decorated by France for its bravery.

'World War Z' author Max Brooks Celebrates WWI's Harlem Hellfighters https://t.co/CXu5jwP7xM — LIFE (@LIFE) November 10, 2018

Like those who came before them and those who came after, African-American troops have fought wars for a country that denied them their rights.

Here are some of the monuments to their sacrifice and service:

