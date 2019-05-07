Met Gala 2019 Sparked Hilarious Memes & Reactions From The Twitterverse #MetGala

The Met Gala has concluded and as always, the stars showed out with an array of over-the-top outfits and fashion choices as expected. This year’s event also sparked a hilarious number of memes and reactions from onlookers on social media, most especially Twitter.

This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired in part by writer and filmmaker Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.” Camp as a fashion aesthetic essentially puts the absurd over the practical and the bolder, the better, so many stars who walked the red carpet in last night’s Met Gala show were well prepared to wow the masses with their outfits.

From Billy Porter to Lupita Nyong’o, plenty of folks completely showed out. We don’t even want to know what Jared Leto was trying to pull off with the head accessory but we’re going to let him cook. Serena Williams kept it cute and comfortable with the sneakers and dress combo, and that’s just a small sampling of the fits on display.

We’ve collected the best memes and reactions of the Met Gala 2019 below.

