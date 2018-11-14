Behind Michael B. Jordan’s chiseled body is a man who whipped him into shape. And that man is equally as fine. Corey Calliet has trained everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Lance Gross. And when he isn’t servicing his elite clientele, he’s keeping us entertained with his beard, pecs, arms and everything else for that matter.

We caught up with Calliet while promoting his work in the upcoming Creed II movie, and he gave us these two tips. Drink water and eat.

“The first thing you should do is stay hydrated. Water is like fuel and is going to keep you going.” He added, “Don’t starve yourself. If you don’t eat right, you won’t lose or gain.”

10 Muscles (We Mean) Reasons You Need To Follow Michael B. Jordan’s Trainer Corey Calliet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com