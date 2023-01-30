Michael B. Jordan is one of the most prominent Black faces in acting. This weekend (January 28), he hosted the legendary sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Click inside to check out some highlights from the episode.

Although he’s only 35 years old, Jordan has been active for quite some time. Initially, he broke out in television roles including Wallace in the first season of the HBO crime drama series The Wire (2002),Reggie Montgomery on the ABC soap opera All My Children (2003-2006) and Vince Howard in the NBC sports drama series Friday Night Lights (2009-2011). The Santa Ana native became a legitimate household name in 2013 when he starred as shooting victim Oscar Grant in the Ryan Cooler directed film Fruitvale Station. His performance in the film sparked many critics to add him to the list of actors we should be watching.

Since that time, Michael has worked to build on the impressive resume he has already built. Films like Black Panther, Just Mercy and Without Remorse have helped him become solidify himself as a true Hollywood star. In 2015, Jordan played boxer Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed (the son of Apollo Creed) in the 7th Rocky film Creed. Three years later, he returned to reprise the role in the sequel. Now, Jordan will make yet another return to the ring for the third installment of the Creed series on March 3. The superstar discussed his preparation for the film in which he’ll be making his directorial debut and going through a public breakup during his opening monologue on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Check out the speech and all the other memorable moments from his episode below! Let us know your favorite sketch and how you think Michael B. Jordan did in the comments.

Michael B. Hosting: Highlights Of Michael B. Jordan’s Saturday Night Live Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com