Florian Munteanu a.k.a Big Nasty on Instagram is invited to the holiday dinner, summer cookout and any event in between that requires us to make his plate. The 6’4 hunk of pure steel stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed II as the revenge-seeking Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago.

Munteanu knows he’s a hunk and joked about his co-star Michael B. Jordan’s fans falling for him. When asked if he’s prepared for MBJ’s fans to troll his life, he confidentially responded, “No, I think they’re going to like me.”

He may be onto something because after scrolling through his Instagram, we’re in love. Not convinced, keep scrolling…

Michael B. Jordan’s White Chocolate Co-star Florian Munteanu Can Get All The Plates At The Cookout was originally published on hellobeautiful.com