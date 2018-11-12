Listen…love is love, but in a promotional clip of OWN’s reality show “Chad Loves Michelle” it’s clear that the interracial couple has some serious issues they need to tackle, especially around race and respect, before they say “I do.”

See, after a heated conversation about their differences, Michelle Williams told their therapist that she communicates the way she does because of her race and culture, an idea Chad Johnson, her fiancé, didn’t quite like.

“I said something to him on the lines of ‘Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.’ So that was very, very offensive to Chad […] And this is not to justify it, but yesterday when we had the disagreement, he said ‘Did you take your meds today?”

Yes, her man who is also a pastor, fixed his mouth to say this to a Black woman who has been courageous enough to publicly share that she has battled with depression for decades. He really tried it.

Naturally, Chad’s colorblind way of looking at the world and him gaslighting Michelle for speaking her truth about who she is and where she comes from didn’t sit too well with most of Black Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about what went down and their opinions about the future of this relationship.

You In Danger Girl! Black Twitter Has Serious Concerns About Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson’s Relationship was originally published on hellobeautiful.com