As we head into our weekend, there has been another wave of new music drops from several artists.
After the announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Miguel returns to the music scene with the release of his new single “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).”
With the speculation of a feud, rappers Latto and Ice Spice put the gossip of their beef to rest with a new single and video on their collab “Gyatt.”
Soul singer Elmiene releases a sultry song, “Useless (Without You)” from his newest R&B mixtape, “Heat The Streets” as well.
Check our full list of new music releases this Friday below.
Miguel, Elmiene, Latto & Ice Spice Release New Music Friday was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1. Heat The Streets (Album) — Elmiene
2. Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2 — PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake & Cash Cobain
3. My Face Still Hurts From Smiling (Album) — Lizzo
4. Myself — Venna Feat. Jorja Smith
5. Gyatt — Latto & Ice Spice
6. Oowee — Camper Feat. Jill Scott & Ty Dolla $ign
7. Swagg II (Album) — Justin Bieber
8. Rain… — Queen Naija
9. LA — Aminé
10. New Martyrs (Ride 4 U) — Miguel
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
CASSIUS Gems: Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments
-
Hottest NFL Players In 2025
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle
-
Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)
-
WNBA Players Threaten First Lockout As CBA Talks Continue To Fail, X Debates Their Leverage
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
CASSIUS Gems: Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments
-
Hottest NFL Players In 2025
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle
-
Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)
-
WNBA Players Threaten First Lockout As CBA Talks Continue To Fail, X Debates Their Leverage