Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’

So thanks to a little clip of an upcoming sit down between Mo’Nique and Steve Harvey, she didn’t slap him or threaten to slap him. But it did get heated, with Steve barely letting Mo get a word out edge-wise.

In the preview, during a conversation about the Oscar winner getting blackballed in the Industry and not being supported by folks she thought had her back like Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah, Steve gaslighted her, making it seem like having principles stood in the way of her success in Hollywood.

“Before the money game, it’s called the integrity game,” she said. “And we’ve lost the integrity worried about the money.”

“If I crumble, my children crumble, my grandchildren crumble,” Harvey responded.

“I can not for the sake of my integrity, stand up here, and let everybody that’s counting on me, crumble, so that I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way.”

Huh?

Take a look at this nonsense for yourself:

It’s very telling when a Black woman is being told by a Black man that she needs to play the game and worry about money before her integrity. Is the same advice he is giving his children or us on dating? Nah…I’m good.

That, and why won’t he let her talk? Why is he talking over her, refusing to let her make any points?

Listen, whether you’re a fan of Mo or not, it’s hard to defend Steve’s behavior here. Perhaps, it’s these particular that prompted him to go meet with y’all President.

Thankfully, I am not alone in this thinking. There were plenty of folks on Twitter who did not appreciate the talk show host’s message that standing up for what you believe stands in the way to succeeding in this world.

