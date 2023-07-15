Moriah Mills Accuses Zion Williamson Of Domestic Abuse, Twitter Reacts

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Moriah Mills is back in the headlines this week after being suspended on Twitter for abusing the terms and conditions of the site while centering her former romantic partner, Zion Williamson. In a new social media clip, Moriah Mills claimed that Williamson physically abused her but Twitter is casting some doubt on her accusation.

Moriah Mills took to her TikTok page on Friday (July 15) to share a video explaining that Williamson allegedly paid her hush money to keep details of the physical abuse she claims to have suffered from the public view. It is the first time Mills has made such a claim, this after she has maintained a hot and cold stance on the 22-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star.

Via her now-suspended Twitter account, Mills shared intimate details of her relationship with Williamson after the player and the mother of his child did a public gender reveal via social media. Mills says she was blindsided by the news and aired out Williamson’s dirty laundry while also attacking Concrete Rose, the woman carrying their daughter.

With the TikTok video making its rounds on social media, folks are calling into question the timing of Mills’ message, who also says she’s expecting a child with Williamson. While domestic violence claims are never a laughing matter and should be investigated as the crime that it is, many on Twitter think this is a ploy on the part of Mills to shame Williamson into taking responsibility for reportedly wronging her and misrepresenting their romantic connection.

On Twitter, folks are reacting to the new Moriah Mills video claiming that Zion Williamson physically abused her. We’ve got the reactions below.

