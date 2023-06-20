Moriah Mills Issues Revenge Porn & Extortion Threats Against Zion Williamson, Twitter Calls Foul

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Moriah Mills is continuing her on-again, off-again Twitter assault against Zion Williamson, which has included her airing out dirty laundry while simply declaring her love and devotion to the young NBA star. Moriah Mills, who has been tweeting nonstop for days, saw her name trending once more after she apparently threatened to post private sex tapes over Williamson not providing a wire transfer.

On Monday (June 19), Moriah Mills, reportedly 32, fired off a series of tweets threatening to leak a series of sex tapes that she alleges Williamson recorded on what she referred to as his “trap phone” along with other thoughts.

“You about to be a bounce around just like KD and all the hoes you fucked behind my back [peace sign emoji] no one gets away with betraying me I promise you,” Mills tweeted, coming after she promoted her OnlyFans page and shared images of her wearing Williamson’s jersey number when he played at Duke University.

Mills added, “Even if he doesn’t get traded he will not be the star franchise player anymore all trust is gone I know he mad !!! Should of stop lying to everyone you claim you care about. Your not a priority anymore your just a bust your not my king anymore either @Zionwilliamson I’m tired of giving you chances.”

Things went decidedly left when Mills began messaging the New Orleans Pelicans and NBA Twitter handles threatening to release the videos and urging the Pelicans to trade their star player.

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBAtrade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills tweeted.

After missing a supposed wire transfer, Mills had this to say.

“Where is my wire transfer @Zionwilliamson you a liar and cheat where the f*ck is my money @PelicansNBA @nba trade this fraud he doesn’t deserve to be in Nola. Does your bm know you still trying to fly me out,” Mills wrote.

On Twitter, the reactions to Moriah Mills continuing to air out Zion Williamson are coming in and we’ve got some of them below.

