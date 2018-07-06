Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To #NationalFriedChickenDay

It’s #NationalFriedChickenDay and social media is on fire. In these crazy times, there is nothing wrong with celebrating some good fried chicken.
1. John Legend Knows…
2. Gotta Love The Waffles
3. Always Time For A Mitch McConnell Joke
4. BET Is Hilarious
5. All About The Chicken
6. Drag Queens Get It
7. Shout Out To Octavia!
8. Is This For Real?
9. Obama And Sharpton Are ‘Bout It!
11. Dancing Chickens!
12. Not Everyone Is Feeling It
13. A Lil’ Hip-Hop
14. Harry Potter’s Crew Got To Get It In
