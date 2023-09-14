In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we comprised a list of the Top 10 Most Streamed Latin Artists of 2023. Numbers don’t lie and these artists have proven to be the most listened to artists of the year. Check out a gallery of the most streamed Latin artists in 2023 inside.
The list features some heavy hitters like Shakira and several musicians of the new generation of reggaeton artists like Peso Pluma who are doing record streaming numbers. These artists have undeniable talent and fanbases that help keep their places on the list of most streamed Latin artists.
With a variety of sounds like Latin trap and more well-known Latin reggaeton, artists iike Bad Bunny, Anitta and the other phenomenal talent on this list know how to appeal to their audiences. Their singles have accumulated billions of streams.
Meanwhile, the legendary talents like Shakira and Daddy Yankee are keeping it hot over their 30 year long careers. Shakira just came off the heels of her entertaining and exhilarating 2023 VMAs performance. Fans felt like they were back in 2005 as the 46 year old singer gave a performance of a lifetime.
All the iconic talents featured on this list are setting the standard for Latin musicians across the globe. According to a survey conducted by Los 40, these artists’ sought-after discography, high energy performances and cult followings all contribute to their high streaming rates and rankings on our list.
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month now until Oct. 15, check out the Top 10 Most Streamed Latin Artists below:
Happy Hispanic Heritage Month: Top 10 Most Streamed Latin Artists [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Bad BunnySource:Getty
The young Puerto Rican artist has transformed music with his daring expression. He has become the most listened to Spanish-speaking artist in the world since 2020, with 81.5 million monthly listeners. Bad Bunny’s songs like “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Ojitos Lindos,” and “Efecto” have surpassed a billion streams.
2. ShakiraSource:Getty
The Colombian legend is the second most listened to Latin artist worldwide, and the second most followed on social media. Shakira’s 30 year career is ever-evolving and she has continued to grow her beloved fanbase. The star has over 66.3 million listeners every month. Her esteemed hit “Hips Don’t Lie” surpasses 1.3 billion streams. It’s followed by “TQG,” with over 679 million, and “BZRP Music Session Vol. 53” with 756 million.
3. AnittaSource:Getty
The Brazilian artist ranks in a close third position. Anitta has a series of hits that break records on streaming platforms. With 64.6 million monthly listeners and representing worldwide funk carioca, her undeniable songs “Envolver” and “Downtown” are among the most played, exceeding 550 million streams.
4. MalumaSource:Getty
The Colombian artist has a loyal fan base of 63.4 million listeners sing and dance to his songs every month. Especially tracks that have taken him to the top of the scene, like “Felices los 4,” with over 879 million streams.
5. Daddy YankeeSource:Getty
Considered to be one of the founding fathers of reggaeton, Daddy Yankee joins this list as a top streaming Latin artist. The Puerto Rican rapper has a strong fanbase with 55.5 million listeners each month.
Fans might be shocked that “Gasolina” isn’t Yankee’s most streamed song on Spotify. Its collaborations like “Despacito,” “Con Calma,” or “China” that outpace his first hit single with over a billion streams.
6. Karol GSource:Getty
The Colombian singer might be having the best year of her music career.
La Bichota boasts 53.7 million listeners each month, with “TQG” and “MAMII” being her most streamed songs on Spotify.
7. J BalvinSource:Getty
J Balvin represents for Colombia. The beloved artist could take a break for awhile he could still hold up a great position in this list.
The successful artist leads the new generation of young reggaeton artists and it shows in his rise to the top of international charts. Balvin maintains a community of over 52.2 million monthly listeners, with “UN DÍA (ONE DAY),” “X,” and “Qué Más Pues?” being some of his most streamed songs.
8. Peso PlumaSource:Getty
Peso Pluma is considered one of the breakout artists of the year, climbing the charts, taking the subgenre of corridos tumbados to another level, and collaborating with some of the biggest names in music.
The Mexican musician has also earned the seventh position in this ranking in less than a year. His single “Ella Baila Sola” stands out among his most streamed songs, with over 813 million streams.
9. Rauw AlejandroSource:Getty
The Puerto Rican singer and songwriter’s extensive career in reggaeton makes him one of the most influential artists in the genre. More than 48 million users dance to his songs each month. His 2022 album, Saturno, and his collaborations with his now ex-fiancee Rosalía have catapulted him to international success.
10. Myke TowersSource:Getty
Myke Towers has latest album La Vida Es Una has further elevated his stardom, making his song “LALA,” one of the most played on TikTok this 2023.
The Puerto Rican artist has more than 47 million followers.
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Shocking’ New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison
-
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets House Arrest, Clowned On Social Media
-
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Jack Daniel’s New Beginnings. Make It Count. Contest
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]