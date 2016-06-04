Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures

Posted June 4, 2016

The boxing legend died on Friday at age 74.

Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Paris Portait, 1960

Paris Portait, 1960

This classic photograph, in which the boxer dons his classic shorts and fighting stance, was taken of the then-heavyweight champion of the world in Paris, France.

2. Training, 1960

Training, 1960

The boxing legend publicly changed his name to Muhammad Ali after winning the heavyweight championship and announced he had joined the Nation of Islam.

3. Posing With Legends, 1960

Posing With Legends, 1960

Cassius Clay posed with boxing legends Maxie Rosenbloom and Solly Krieger.

4. Family Man, 1965

Family Man, 1965

The Champ sits with his daughter after training for his title defense against Sonny Liston.

5. Predicts Five, 1963

Predicts Five, 1963

Always supremely confident in his abilities in the ring, Ali held up his fingers predicting how many rounds it would take for him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper.

6. Married Man, 1963

Married Man, 1963

The boxer and his first wife, Sonji Roi.

7. Louth Mouth, 1964

Louth Mouth, 1964

Ali would never shy away from telling his competitors, and the world, his opinions.

8. Down Goes Liston, 1965

Down Goes Liston, 1965

Sonny Liston went down in the first round of his return title fight by heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.

9. In Living Color, 1966

In Living Color, 1966

Ali’s dominance in the sport, and popularity around the world, increased throughout his incredible career.

10. Rumble in the Jungle, 1974

Rumble in the Jungle, 1974

This photo was taken just days before Ali won one of the most legendary bouts in the sport’s history between Ali and George Foreman. The battle is now known as “The Rumble in the Jungle.”

11. Man of the Press, 1974

Man of the Press, 1974

Ali taunts rival Joe Frazier before bout II of one of the most legendary boxing rivalries of all time.

12. Muhammad Ali Day, 1974

Muhammad Ali Day, 1974

The boxer is gifted a picture from the Department of Corrections on ‘New York City celebrates Muhammad Ali day.’

13. Taunting Foreman, 1974

Taunting Foreman, 1974

Ali holds a fist to a picture of Foreman before the World Heavyweight boxing championship.

14. The Greatest, 1977

The Greatest, 1977

A scene of Muhammad Ali being attended to in the film “The Greatest”.

15. The King and The Champ, 1977

The King and The Champ, 1977

Ali talks with his wife Amanda and Michael Jackson.

16. Ali’s Girls, 1978

Ali’s Girls, 1978

Ali spends time with his daughters Laila and Hanna.

17. Ali Taunts Holmes, 1980

Ali Taunts Holmes, 1980

Ali taunts Larry Holmes at a press conference leading up to their bout.

18. Friends Out of the Ring

Friends Out of the Ring

Ali and Frazier enjoy each other’s company at the 2002 ESPY awards.

19. Humanitarian Award, 2002

Humanitarian Award, 2002

Ali received the BET Humanitarian award from actor, Will Smith.

20. Like Father Like Daughter, 2002

Like Father Like Daughter, 2002

Muhammad proudly poses with his daughter, Laila Ali.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close