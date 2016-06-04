The boxing legend died on Friday at age 74.

Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Paris Portait, 1960 This classic photograph, in which the boxer dons his classic shorts and fighting stance, was taken of the then-heavyweight champion of the world in Paris, France.

2. Training, 1960 The boxing legend publicly changed his name to Muhammad Ali after winning the heavyweight championship and announced he had joined the Nation of Islam.

3. Posing With Legends, 1960 Cassius Clay posed with boxing legends Maxie Rosenbloom and Solly Krieger.

4. Family Man, 1965 The Champ sits with his daughter after training for his title defense against Sonny Liston.

5. Predicts Five, 1963 Always supremely confident in his abilities in the ring, Ali held up his fingers predicting how many rounds it would take for him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper.

6. Married Man, 1963 The boxer and his first wife, Sonji Roi.

7. Louth Mouth, 1964 Ali would never shy away from telling his competitors, and the world, his opinions.

8. Down Goes Liston, 1965 Sonny Liston went down in the first round of his return title fight by heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.

9. In Living Color, 1966 Ali’s dominance in the sport, and popularity around the world, increased throughout his incredible career.

10. Rumble in the Jungle, 1974 This photo was taken just days before Ali won one of the most legendary bouts in the sport’s history between Ali and George Foreman. The battle is now known as “The Rumble in the Jungle.”

11. Man of the Press, 1974 Ali taunts rival Joe Frazier before bout II of one of the most legendary boxing rivalries of all time.

12. Muhammad Ali Day, 1974 The boxer is gifted a picture from the Department of Corrections on ‘New York City celebrates Muhammad Ali day.’

13. Taunting Foreman, 1974 Ali holds a fist to a picture of Foreman before the World Heavyweight boxing championship.

14. The Greatest, 1977 A scene of Muhammad Ali being attended to in the film “The Greatest”.

15. The King and The Champ, 1977 Ali talks with his wife Amanda and Michael Jackson.

16. Ali’s Girls, 1978 Ali spends time with his daughters Laila and Hanna.

17. Ali Taunts Holmes, 1980 Ali taunts Larry Holmes at a press conference leading up to their bout.

18. Friends Out of the Ring Ali and Frazier enjoy each other’s company at the 2002 ESPY awards.

19. Humanitarian Award, 2002 Ali received the BET Humanitarian award from actor, Will Smith.