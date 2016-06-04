The boxing legend died on Friday at age 74.
Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Paris Portait, 1960
This classic photograph, in which the boxer dons his classic shorts and fighting stance, was taken of the then-heavyweight champion of the world in Paris, France.
2. Training, 1960
The boxing legend publicly changed his name to Muhammad Ali after winning the heavyweight championship and announced he had joined the Nation of Islam.
3. Posing With Legends, 1960
Cassius Clay posed with boxing legends Maxie Rosenbloom and Solly Krieger.
4. Family Man, 1965
The Champ sits with his daughter after training for his title defense against Sonny Liston.
5. Predicts Five, 1963
Always supremely confident in his abilities in the ring, Ali held up his fingers predicting how many rounds it would take for him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper.
6. Married Man, 1963
The boxer and his first wife, Sonji Roi.
7. Louth Mouth, 1964
Ali would never shy away from telling his competitors, and the world, his opinions.
8. Down Goes Liston, 1965
Sonny Liston went down in the first round of his return title fight by heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.
9. In Living Color, 1966
Ali’s dominance in the sport, and popularity around the world, increased throughout his incredible career.
10. Rumble in the Jungle, 1974
This photo was taken just days before Ali won one of the most legendary bouts in the sport’s history between Ali and George Foreman. The battle is now known as “The Rumble in the Jungle.”
11. Man of the Press, 1974
Ali taunts rival Joe Frazier before bout II of one of the most legendary boxing rivalries of all time.
12. Muhammad Ali Day, 1974
The boxer is gifted a picture from the Department of Corrections on ‘New York City celebrates Muhammad Ali day.’
13. Taunting Foreman, 1974
Ali holds a fist to a picture of Foreman before the World Heavyweight boxing championship.
14. The Greatest, 1977
A scene of Muhammad Ali being attended to in the film “The Greatest”.
15. The King and The Champ, 1977
Ali talks with his wife Amanda and Michael Jackson.
16. Ali’s Girls, 1978
Ali spends time with his daughters Laila and Hanna.
17. Ali Taunts Holmes, 1980
Ali taunts Larry Holmes at a press conference leading up to their bout.
18. Friends Out of the Ring
Ali and Frazier enjoy each other’s company at the 2002 ESPY awards.
19. Humanitarian Award, 2002
Ali received the BET Humanitarian award from actor, Will Smith.
20. Like Father Like Daughter, 2002
Muhammad proudly poses with his daughter, Laila Ali.