National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Posted June 12, 2018

Happy National Loving Day!

Did you know that the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision “Loving v. Virginia” — which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states.

In honor of the national day of “being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender”, take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best.

National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals was originally published on globalgrind.com

National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

9 photos Launch gallery

National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Continue reading National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Happy National Loving Day! Did you know that the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision “Loving v. Virginia” — which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states. In honor of the national day of “being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender”, take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best.

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now