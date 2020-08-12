Happy National Vinyl Record Day! Can You Name These Records? #NationalVinylDay

Angie Ange photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

Source:Radio One Digital

Aladdin Da Prince Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Analyze Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

Source:Radio One Digital

Mike Swift Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

Source:Radio One Digital

5. Little Bacon Bear Vinyl Record Day

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.