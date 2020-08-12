Happy National Vinyl Record Day! Can You Name These Records? #NationalVinylDay

To celebrate National Vinyl Record Day, some of your favorites at WKYS 93.9 are showing their record collections.
Can you name all the records in the photos below?
1. Angie Ange Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
Angie Ange photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
2. Aladdin Da Prince Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
Aladdin Da Prince Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
3. DJ Analyze Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
DJ Analyze Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
5. Little Bacon Bear Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
Little Bacon Bear Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
6. DJ Reece Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
DJ Reece Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
7. DJ QuickSilva Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
DJ QuickSilva Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
8. DJ 5’9 Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
DJ 5’9 Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
10. DJ Flava Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
DJ Flava Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
12. DJ Gemini Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
DJ Gemini Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
14. DJ Jo’Iyce Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
Photo DJ Jo’iyce with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
15. DJ Trini Vinyl Record DaySource:Radio One Digital
DJ Trini Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.
