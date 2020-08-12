Happy National Vinyl Record Day! Can You Name These Records? #NationalVinylDay

| 08.12.20
Happy National Vinyl Record Day! Can You Name These Records? #NationalVinylDay

Posted 19 hours ago

To celebrate National Vinyl Record Day, some of your favorites at WKYS 93.9 are showing their record collections.

Can you name all the records in the photos below?

1. Angie Ange Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

Angie Ange photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

2. Aladdin Da Prince Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

Aladdin Da Prince Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

3. DJ Analyze Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Analyze Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day. 

4. Mike Swift Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

Mike Swift Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

5. Little Bacon Bear Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

6. DJ Reece Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Reece Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day. 

7. DJ QuickSilva Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ QuickSilva Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

8. DJ 5’9 Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ 5’9 Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day. 

10. DJ Flava Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Flava Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day.

11. DJ Schemes Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Schemes Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day. 

12. DJ Gemini Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Gemini Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day. 

14. DJ Jo’Iyce Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

Photo DJ Jo’iyce with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day. 

15. DJ Trini Vinyl Record Day

Vinyl Record Day Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Trini Photo with vinyl records for National Vinyl Record Day. 

