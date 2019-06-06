Shooters Gonna Shoot: Rob Kardashian Locked In On Dominican Dime Natti Natasha?

Rob Kardashian is one of the deadliest deep threats, pause that, in the celebrity dating game and it appears he’s attempting a long bomb from beyond the arc once more. On Twitter, the brother of Kim Kardashian and member of the sprawling star clan appeared to be shooting his shot at Dominican dime piece, Natti Natasha, who we’re featuring as our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

Natasha, born, Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, has been grinding for the past few years and just dropped her debut album, Illuminati, back in February on Pina/Sony Latin. Since 2012, the sultry songstress has been slowly making her mark and even managed to score a couple of high-charting hits along the way. In 2018, Natasha was named the “most watched woman on YouTube” with over 4.5 billion views.

Kardashian peeped out an expertly placed thirst trap set by Natasha, capping the retweet of the image with a slick “Oh hi” hint. Natasha might have hit Rob K with the friend zone Heismann however after retweeting an image of him and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, remarking on the little girl’s cuteness.

But if this is part of a budding romance, is it safe to say Alexis Skyy is no longer in the picture?

Speaking of thirst traps, we’ve got some images of the beautiful Natti Natasha below and we see full well how she earned that most-watched distinction.

Princess 🤤👸🏻 God Bless Her🌹 https://t.co/aXkuV3gv9j — NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) June 4, 2019

Photo: Getty

