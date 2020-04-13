One month and two days.

That’s how long it’s been since NBA fans have been privileged enough to watch basketball games. In the time since fans are bored and have been so hungry for a competition that they’ve watched NBA 2K games on simulation. The NBA has been racking its proverbial brains on how to keep fans engaged and keep the product fresh, and that all started with having a player-only 2K challenge that stars and fans have enjoyed.

Next, the league tried to bring back a childhood game that we all love playing on the blacktop– HORSE. While a HORSE game would typically be fun and decently entertaining, the NBA didn’t have much time to put the competition together. The game left fans a bit underwhelmed thanks to blurry video, and shotty audio reminiscent of an awkward conference call at work.

Of course, because of the coronavirus, players had to play in separate gyms and describe their shot to the competition before making it. The night kicked off with Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young going up against legend Chauncey Billups. Billups had a pretty impressive half-court set up in his sprawling, fenced off backyard complete with his nicknames “Smooth” and “Mr. Big Shot” on the baseline. Trae, on the other hand, who’s still working off his rookie contract, looked like he was playing on a bent hoop in his backyard. Let’s not even get into Mike Conley Jr.’s arena-level gym in his crib. ( It was a major flex.)

Hopefully, ESPN will figure out how to improve things for the semifinals, but NBA Twitter had a blast making fun of the dial-up quality video from the first round.

Check out some of the funniest tweets below.

Missed Shots: NBA Twitter Has Nothing But Jokes After Watching League’s HORSE Competition was originally published on cassiuslife.com