James Harden’s Prayers Answered After The Brooklyn Nets Give Up ALOT In Blockbuster Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts

It has finally happened, James Harden has been traded.
Reporting alongside fellow NBA insider Ramona Shelbourne, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the Woj bomb we have been waiting for since James Harden made it abundantly clear he no longer wanted to play for the Houston Rockets. James Harden is heading to the Brooklyn Nets, reuniting him with his Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and moody all-star point guard Kyrie Irving.
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021
As part of the blockbuster deal that involves three teams, the Brooklyn Nets get “James Harden in exchange for Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets.” The Cavaliers get the Nets promising big man Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.
Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021
Woj later added that the Rockets expanded the deal to include the Indiana Pacers and shipped Caris LeVert to the Indiana Pacers for all-star Victor Oladipo.
The Rockets are expanding the deal to send Caris LeVert to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021
The decision to trade him happened quickly after a press conference following a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The disgruntled star described the situation with the Rockets as “crazy” and is something that could not be “fixed,” giving the team no choice but to move Harden immediately.
James Harden… yikes. pic.twitter.com/TggQ8KUXLQ
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 13, 2021
His former Rockets teammates expressed disappointment because Harden didn’t want to try to make things work with them after only 9 games. John Wall kept things civil, saying, “It’s only been 9 games. Come on man. You want to jump off a cliff after 9 games. It’s a lot of basketball still to be played.”
JOHN WALL: “It’s only been 9 games. Come on man, you want to jump off a cliff after 9 games. It’s a lot of basketball still to be played.”
(Via @MarkBermanFox26)
pic.twitter.com/wlHCbWty1D
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 13, 2021
DeMarcus Cousins kept it all the way real during his press conference, stating:
“My interest is to play with John Wall, to be brutally honest. …The (Harden) disrespect started way before. This isn’t something that, you know, all of a sudden started last night. …It’s completely unfair to the rest of the guys in the locker room.”
"I don't feel betrayed at all. My interest was with playing with John Wall, to be brutally honest."
DeMarcus Cousins on if he feels betrayed by James Harden. pic.twitter.com/yRlyOFw0In
— ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2021
No lies detected.
NBA Twitter has been on already because of Kyrie Irving going AWOL on the Brooklyn Nets, COVID-19 postponing games, and now throw in the James Harden trade news. This NBA season has been on one already. You can peep reactions to the blockbuster trade in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty
James Harden’s Prayers Answered After The Brooklyn Nets Give Up ALOT In Blockbuster Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Yikes
Nets offense: pic.twitter.com/n2KsDlyoNz— Wami🌟 (@WamiWaynwiedWo) January 13, 2021
2. LOL
The Brooklyn strip club owners after finding out James Harden got traded pic.twitter.com/cekzrtxJug— 4.5.inches.is.enough (@yotuso_) January 13, 2021
3. DAMN
As the Rockets postgame show goes to commercial break, Calvin Murphy is heard clearly saying "He quit" in reference to James Harden tonight. pic.twitter.com/NqWlqz8W8C— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 7, 2021
4. Tears
James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets... Wow! What did we do to deserve this? 😭😔 #NBA pic.twitter.com/tkKYWgosvY— Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) January 13, 2021
5. That’s if Kyrie Irving decides to show back up this season.
6. TEARS
Kyrie showing back up to the Nets practice facility after they traded for James Harden pic.twitter.com/uIBfsR3uvk— 𝕁𝕒𝕙💥🌴 (@QuarterTube) January 13, 2021
7.
James Harden on his way to Brooklyn like pic.twitter.com/e8ibEghycv— Overtime (@overtime) January 13, 2021
8.
Kd and kyrie : “James I’m open!“— nathan levinson (@nathanlevinson2) January 13, 2021
James harden: pic.twitter.com/vRxv05PTjT
9. Screamiiiinnnggg
Twitter to James Harden: pic.twitter.com/beJz9H34At— Josh (@the786official) January 13, 2021
10.
JAMES HARDEN IS A BROOKLYN NET pic.twitter.com/1UKR7LZ15H— Nets As Depicted By Spongebob (@NetsDepiction) January 13, 2021
11.
James Harden after this trade pic.twitter.com/0SJXtq6gUv— The Big Chillin' (@Kofie) January 13, 2021
12.
James Harden, Jeff Green, and KD are reunited 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fq8Hi767Cy— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 13, 2021
13.
When #NBATwitter can't look away from the James Harden news: pic.twitter.com/QZ3nK5PxXY— ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2021
14.
KD & Kyrie: “Yea Bro We Got James Harden Now 😈😈”— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 13, 2021
LeBron: pic.twitter.com/Z7EFtZRzgG
15.
Steve nash : kyrie kick it to James harden to start the offense and get kd involved in the mid range— John (@iam_johnw) January 13, 2021
Kyrie : pic.twitter.com/1NQpedQECb