James Harden’s Prayers Answered After The Brooklyn Nets Give Up ALOT In Blockbuster Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts

It has finally happened, James Harden has been traded.

Reporting alongside fellow NBA insider Ramona Shelbourne, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the Woj bomb we have been waiting for since James Harden made it abundantly clear he no longer wanted to play for the Houston Rockets. James Harden is heading to the Brooklyn Nets, reuniting him with his Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and moody all-star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

As part of the blockbuster deal that involves three teams, the Brooklyn Nets get “James Harden in exchange for Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets.” The Cavaliers get the Nets promising big man Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Woj later added that the Rockets expanded the deal to include the Indiana Pacers and shipped Caris LeVert to the Indiana Pacers for all-star Victor Oladipo.

The Rockets are expanding the deal to send Caris LeVert to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The decision to trade him happened quickly after a press conference following a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The disgruntled star described the situation with the Rockets as “crazy” and is something that could not be “fixed,” giving the team no choice but to move Harden immediately.

His former Rockets teammates expressed disappointment because Harden didn’t want to try to make things work with them after only 9 games. John Wall kept things civil, saying, “It’s only been 9 games. Come on man. You want to jump off a cliff after 9 games. It’s a lot of basketball still to be played.”

JOHN WALL: “It’s only been 9 games. Come on man, you want to jump off a cliff after 9 games. It’s a lot of basketball still to be played.” (Via @MarkBermanFox26)

pic.twitter.com/wlHCbWty1D — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 13, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins kept it all the way real during his press conference, stating:

“My interest is to play with John Wall, to be brutally honest. …The (Harden) disrespect started way before. This isn’t something that, you know, all of a sudden started last night. …It’s completely unfair to the rest of the guys in the locker room.”

"I don't feel betrayed at all. My interest was with playing with John Wall, to be brutally honest." DeMarcus Cousins on if he feels betrayed by James Harden. pic.twitter.com/yRlyOFw0In — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2021

No lies detected.

NBA Twitter has been on already because of Kyrie Irving going AWOL on the Brooklyn Nets, COVID-19 postponing games, and now throw in the James Harden trade news. This NBA season has been on one already. You can peep reactions to the blockbuster trade in the gallery below.

