NBADraft: Twitter Reacts To Ja Morant’s Dad, The Knicks Not Knicking, Zion’s Tears & Bol Bol Falling To 2nd Round

The next generation of NBA talent led by Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and RJ Barrett has arrived. Along with the tears from the drafts picks after being selected, the jokes and reactions flowed as well making Thursday night’s 2019 NBA Draft in Brooklyn a hilarious one.

Leading up to the draft, there was a lot of chirping that made fans a bit nervous, especially Knicks’ faithful who were worried their favorite team was going to find a way to disappoint them. Thankfully, everything went as predicted for the most part with Zion Williamson going to New Orleans Pelican, Ja Morant heading to the Memphis Grizzlies and RJ Barrett landing in New York much to the approval of Spike Lee and other loyal Knickerbocker fans.

Spike Lee's reaction when the Knicks selected RJ Barrett at No. 3 … 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vxT3vGUecE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2019

Now if you’re Bol Bol, the 7’2″ Oregon standout who is the son of the late Manute Bol last night was a moment you store in your memory banks and use it as fuel to motivate you. Bol was predicted by most analysts to be a top ten pick but shockingly fell to the second round and was picked 44th by the Miami Heat but will carry on the Bol legacy in the NBA as a Denver Nugget being that team acquired the pick in a trade.

“You guys seen it on YouTube” Bol Bol is out to prove the doubters wrong 😤 pic.twitter.com/vY85unTOiu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 21, 2019

Other memeable moments that were born from 2019’s NBA Draft included Ja Morant and his dad looking they were doing their best playa haters impersonation, Zion’s tears of joy and Bol Bol’s draft drip which some are hilariously claiming was the cause of his stock dropping and Coby White’s draft cap. While we wait to see the next batch of NBA talent hit the court in the upcoming Summer League, you can cycle through the hilarious NBA Draft reactions in the gallery below.

