15 Times Niecy Nash’s Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!!!

It’s not secret that When They See Us and Claws star Niecy Nash is one of the most versatile actresses in the game right now.

It’s also not a secret how amazing the 49-year-old’s body is and just how snatched her damn waist is. Nash, who got remarried in 2012 to Jay Tucker, says the secret to her weight loss was being in love–and how that made her want to revamp her diet and workouts.

“I didn’t start out about weight loss. I was very tired and my energy was low,” the mother-of-three once told Us Weekly. “This is my second go-around in love, so I want to make sure I’ll be around to enjoy it.”

With the help of nutritionist Stacy Gibson, Niecy learned the power of portion control, clean eating and juicing. That, and she has a partner who helps motivate her!

Well, all that hard work clearly paid off!

So to celebrate her success, on and off the screen, here are 15 times Niecy’s snatched waist has given us utter life!!!!

