If there’s one thing the world can count on, it’s the fact that a nude video of an entertainer will get leaked to the World Wide Web somehow. The latest to have their wares go public are Nelly and Lil Fizz, but Twitter says the two gents are coming up a little short.

The news is moving fast but from what the sleuths online determine, Nelly allegedly posted a video of him getting his microphone checked to his Instagram Stories feed, not unlike Hitman Holla did with the Close Friends video that leaked. While the famed battle rapper’s video was met with largely favorable remarks, his St. Louis counterpart caught some vicious slander over the size of the situation at hand.

Not to be outdone, a video of Lil Fizz having a little alone time was leaked and apparently came from his OnlyFans page. Apparently, Fizz’s five-finger knuckle shuffle routine got the B2K member a bit of bad press on Twitter.

Naturally, we’re not going to post the videos of the men or their members but we will gather all the reactions from Twitter, which can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short was originally published on hiphopwired.com