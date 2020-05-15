Let’s get ready to rumble!

The Hip-Hop world is ready for Saturday’s “Verzuz” battle between Ludacris and Nelly but one of the St. Lunatics are making some waves about one of the participants. Ali took to Instagram to air out some issues he’s had with Luda, saying that the ATL rapper has stolen from Nelly throughout his career.

Now before you scroll down, Ali makes it known that the views and opinions expressed by Ali do not state or reflect those of The St. Lunatics. However, you can check the comment section to get a feeling if the team agrees or not.

RELATED:Ludacris & Nelly Confirmed As Next #Verzuz Battle, Athleisure Wearing Twitter In Shambles

RELATED: Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left Fans Speechless

Before Verzuz, Ali Breaks Down The Real Ludacris Vs. Nelly Battle On Instagram was originally published on hot1041stl.com