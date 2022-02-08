93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Whewww Chile!

Nelly has twitter talking after a video of a woman giving him oral sex started circulating, and not in the best way.

Nelly was getting the super gawk gawk 3000! While you didn’t see Nelly’s face, you saw hers. The almost three minute long sex clip showed and exposed all of Nelly’s man parts as the unknown woman performed fellatio.

Allegedly the video was posted to Nelly’s Instagram story by accident for his 3.3 million followers to see. After the post went live on his story, it was quickly deleted.

And chilee once, Twitter got ahold of this, the tweets started tweeting. Lol someone commented, “Ashanti really had to love him” and “It’s not giving what I thought it’d give,” an obvious jab at his penis size.

Nelly Posts and Deletes Video Of Woman Giving Oral Sex…Twitter Calls it a Shrimp was originally published on rnbphilly.com