August 11 and 12th mark the first anniversary of the Charlottesville riot

Prior to the riots, the Virginia town was known for it’s college, UVA, but that all changed when white supremacists flocked there with torches to protest the taking down of Confederate statues and to wreak havoc on counter-protesters.

This was a particularly dark moment in American history that lead to the tragic murder of Heather Heyer, sparked numerous attacks on people of color and caused the President to publicly state that there are some very fine Neo-Nazis.

Folks took to Twitter to reflect on the year anniversary, the current state of America and Trump’s inability to stand up against hate.

Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com