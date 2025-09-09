Week 1 of the NFL season delivered plenty of excitement, drama, and standout performances, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable year.

From thrilling comebacks to breakout debuts, the opening week had it all.

Take a look below at the Biggest Storylines From Week 1 Of The NFL.

1. Are the Bears still the Bears? Source:Getty The Bears came out swinging in Week 1, starting hot behind Caleb Williams, who looked sharp early on and had fans hopeful for a strong showing. However, as the game wore on, Williams cooled off, and the momentum shifted. Enter JJ McCarthy, who stepped up in the clutch for the Vikings. The rookie QB delivered a poised and impressive performance down the stretch, leading Minnesota to a comeback victory and securing a win in his NFL debut. It was a tough loss for Chicago.

2. Colts break 11 year Week 1 losing streak thanks to Daniel Jones Source:Getty After an 11-year drought, the Indianapolis Colts finally broke their Week 1 losing streak in style. New quarterback Daniel Jones made an immediate impact, delivering a stellar performance. Jones went 22-of-29 through the air, showcasing his accuracy and decision-making, while also adding two rushing touchdowns to his stat line. He masterfully utilized the Colts’ offensive weapons, spreading the ball around and keeping the defense on its heels. It was a statement debut for Jones in Indianapolis and a promising sign of things to come for the Colts this season.

Josh Allen showcased why he's one of the NFL's most electrifying players in the Bills' stunning 41-40 comeback win over the Ravens. Trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter, Allen led Buffalo to 22 unanswered points, finishing with 394 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing scores.

Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

His dual-threat ability was on full display, as he became the NFL's all-time leader in games with multiple passing and rushing touchdowns. Allen's heroics, capped by a game-winning field goal, solidified his status as a football phenom.

Micah Parsons made an immediate impact in his Green Bay Packers debut, helping lead the team to a 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions. Despite joining the team just two weeks prior, Parsons recorded his first sack, three pressures, and played a key role in disrupting the Lions' offense. His presence energized the Lambeau Field crowd, earning one of the loudest ovations during introductions. Parsons' speed and versatility were on full display, including a top speed of 18.47 mph on his fourth-quarter sack.

Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

While still adjusting to his new team, Parsons expressed gratitude for the trade and is eager to build on this strong start.

Aaron Rodgers made a triumphant return to face his former team, the New York Jets, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a thrilling 34-32 victory. Rodgers was in vintage MVP form, completing 22-of-30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. The game was a back-and-forth battle with seven lead changes, but Rodgers' ultimately prevailed. A 60-yard field goal by Chris Boswell, the longest in Steelers history, sealed the win, while a clutch defensive play by Jalen Ramsey ended the Jets' final drive.

Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

Rodgers also made history as the first player with consecutive four-touchdown games for different franchises, capping off a poetic start to his Steelers tenure.