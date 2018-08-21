Nicki Minaj is still on one. On today’s episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music, she has dubbed Travis Scott the “Hoe N*gga of the Week.”
Before we get into the slander, we can’t front, plenty of her fans are digging the show.
She also mentioned putting a chick in the hospital and spoke again on the whole Harriet Tubman thing.
As for Travis Scott, she still feels a ways his selling merch helped boost his sales, allegedly.
Peep the best reactions in the gallery.
Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott “Hoe N*gga of the Week’ on Queen Radio, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com