Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott “Hoe N*gga of the Week’ on Queen Radio, Twitter Reacts

Nicki Minaj is still on one. On today’s episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music, she has dubbed Travis Scott the “Hoe N*gga of the Week.”

Before we get into the slander, we can’t front, plenty of her fans are digging the show.

She also mentioned putting a chick in the hospital and spoke again on the whole Harriet Tubman thing.

As for Travis Scott, she still feels a ways his selling merch helped boost his sales, allegedly.

Nicki Minaj about Travis Scott using tour bundles to boost album sales: “Auto tune man is out here selling sweaters, got you dumbasses thinking he sold half a million albums.” #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/qyZi9p4APG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2018

