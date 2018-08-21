Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott “Hoe N*gga of the Week’ on Queen Radio, Twitter Reacts

Posted 14 hours ago

Nicki Minaj at MTV VMAs

Source: WENN / WENN


Nicki Minaj is still on one. On today’s episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music, she has dubbed Travis Scott the “Hoe N*gga of the Week.”

Before we get into the slander, we can’t front, plenty of her fans are digging the show.

 

She also mentioned putting a chick in the hospital and spoke again on the whole Harriet Tubman thing.

As for Travis Scott, she still feels a ways his selling merch helped boost his sales, allegedly.

Peep the best reactions in the gallery.

Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott “Hoe N*gga of the Week’ on Queen Radio, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close