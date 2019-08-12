Nicki Minaj Flamed For Improproperly Using #BlackGirlTragic To Clap Back At “Haters”

Fresh off trying to absorb some of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” energy, Nicki Minaj decided to focus her attention on her “haters.” Minaj responded to fans who had thoughts after she shared a creepy photo with her felon bae and rumored soon-to-be husband, Kenneth Petty.

Before she decided to turn off the comments, Nicki Minaj was catching heat for the Instagram posts caption. In it, she improperly used #BlackGirlTragic which was created to help find missing women of color and make sure they are not forgotten. Minaj used it as a way to call out those who don’t care for her relationship with the registered sex offender.

As expected, and rightfully so Minaj is getting called out on Twitter for her improper use of the hashtag. Maybe she will apologize during her Queen Radio show, chances are very high she won’t do it though. You can read all of the Tweets in the gallery below.

