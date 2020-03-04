Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was reportedly arrested for failing to register as a Sex Offender. Petty is a register sex offender in New York but since his move to California with Minaj, he has yet to register and was thus taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls.

Petty was arrested and his bond was $20,000.

Checking Petty’s rap sheet his first conviction traces all the way back to 1995 on attempted rape. Nicki and Kenneth got married in California in July around the same time they officially moved to the west coast.

