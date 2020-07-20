HomePhotos

Glowing! Nicki Minaj Looks Amazing In Her Maternity Photos!

Posted July 20, 2020

The news Barbz (and some of us who saw her in the Tekashi 6ix9ine “Trollz” video) has been waiting for has come: Nicki Minaj is pregnant. The 37-Year-Old Minaj is expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty. No word on if it’s a boy or a girl but we know Baby Petty will be beautiful just like its mother! Nicki shared some amazing Maternity photos on her official Instagram account.

Scroll down to the glowing photos!

