Nicki Minaj just dropped a new single and video, so of course a new episode of Queen Radio was in the cards. Taking to the Apple Music airwaves, the Queens rapper touched on a myriad of topics, including her pending nuptials to her boyfriend.
Yep, Nicki says marriage in the works. In fact, she says they already have a marriage license.
Also, pretty much as soon as she started chatting, she rescinded her previous proclamation that Irving Azoff was “cocksucker of the day.” In fact, she announced that she is now being managed by Azoff.
Alrighty.
Also 2X, Miley Cyrus caught the verbal hands. Turns out that line on Tekashi69’s “Mama” (“I ain’t never have to give a rap producer head”) wasn’t about Cardi, but the culture vulture.
If goes without saying that the Internet is reacting, with #QueenRadio still the no. 1 trending topic at the time of this post. Will this translate into a chart-topping new album? We shall see. For now, peep more of the intel she dropped, and the various reactions to the revelations, below.
Nicki Minaj Talks Marriage, Catching Miley Cyrus Sucking Off Who? & More Ish On #QueenRadio was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Nicki said she witnessed Miley Cyrus blowing Mike Will made It?
It’s not slander if it’s true…
2. Oh my…
3. Blac Chyna is a special guest went over well.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9. So Rihanna and Nicki ain’t friends?
Oh…
10.
11.
12.
13.
14. Did we mention Trina was there.
BFF’s for life?