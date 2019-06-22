Nicki Minaj Talks Marriage, Catching Miley Cyrus Sucking Off Who? & More Ish On #QueenRadio

Nicki Minaj just dropped a new single and video, so of course a new episode of Queen Radio was in the cards. Taking to the Apple Music airwaves, the Queens rapper touched on a myriad of topics, including her pending nuptials to her boyfriend.

.@NickiMinaj revealed on #QueenRadio that she is getting married💍: “We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.” pic.twitter.com/U8PqoIL7KZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2019

Yep, Nicki says marriage in the works. In fact, she says they already have a marriage license.

Also, pretty much as soon as she started chatting, she rescinded her previous proclamation that Irving Azoff was “cocksucker of the day.” In fact, she announced that she is now being managed by Azoff.

Alrighty.

Also 2X, Miley Cyrus caught the verbal hands. Turns out that line on Tekashi69’s “Mama” (“I ain’t never have to give a rap producer head”) wasn’t about Cardi, but the culture vulture.

“Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about Queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's d*ck in the studio..now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b*tches wanna be Nicki.” -Nicki About Miley on #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/tRG8I313yw — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 22, 2019

If goes without saying that the Internet is reacting, with #QueenRadio still the no. 1 trending topic at the time of this post. Will this translate into a chart-topping new album? We shall see. For now, peep more of the intel she dropped, and the various reactions to the revelations, below.

