Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down Twitter With Her “H**” Video

Nicki Minaj has been in the news lately, mainly for the wrong reasons, whether it be for an ill-timed Rosa Park lyric in her new single “Yikes,” which she did not apologize for or her online spat with her ex-boyfriend, fellow rapper Meek Mill. But if you want to change the trajectory of the news cycle, show some skin, and Minaj did just that.

Minaj had the internet BIG HORNY when she dropped what she described as her “h** sh*t” video” for the world to marvel at. In the IG clip, someone that resembles the “Moment For Life” rapper is on a bed showcasing a magnificent arch and twerking till her dress rises up, exposing the cakes. Now it’s no secret Nicki got clowned in the past for her lack of twerking skills and looking ridiculously stiff trying to shake her massive gluteus maximus, but it would appear now she has improved.

You can be the judge yourself.

As expected, the internet shared their thoughts on the video, and for the most part, the reactions are very positive. Now what was the reason for this video we have no clue, is this promotion for another single? Or Nicki just wanting to “break the internet” because if that is indeed the case…mission accomplished.

You can peep all the reactions to Nicki Minaj’s “improved” twerking skills in the gallery below.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

