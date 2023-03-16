93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef hasn’t had any new twists lately, but yesterday Nicki shared a few tweets seemingly directed at Cardi’s fans.

Yesterday things got a bit spicey on Twitter after the Young Money queen posted a snippet of her new single Red Ruby Da Sleeze. The clip has Nick modeling a black swimsuit close to the ocean as she raps vintage bars over Lumidee’s Never Leave You sampled beat.

The drama started when folks, suspected to be Cardi B fans, made mention of some photoshop editing that they claim was done to make Nicki’s waist look smaller. Nicki’s Barbz didn’t take long to fire back, and before long the Pinkprint rapper herself fired off some tweets in hopes of shutting down the photoshop chatter.

“Photoshop them bars,” she put in one tweet. “Photoshop them sales” was in another. Cardi B has yet to make any public mention of the event.

So… what do you think!? Do Cardi B’s fans need to chill? Or is all of this being blown out of proportion?

Check out the music video clip below, then keep scrolling to see what Nicki and all the fans had to say!

Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com