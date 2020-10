Nike Debuts Kyrie 7 [Detailed Photos] was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

2. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

3. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke “The Kyrie 7 Expressions is inspired by Irving’s love for art and the freedom artistic expression gives creators to be themselves. This silhouette sits on a pink pastel sole, featuring a bright, multicolored, brush-stroke-styled upper and a tan tongue that references a classic art canvas.”

4. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke “The Kyrie 7 Icons of Sport is a tribute to the heroes, mentors, and muses of the hardwood that have inspired Irving. The hits of red, purple, gold, and blue represent a few of Irving’s all-time favorite players and coaches. The heel graphic represents Irving’s game-winning championship shot from 2016.”

5. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

6. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

7. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke “The Kyrie 7 Soundwave is inspired by Irving’s love for music and how the vibrations it creates influence his game. This lively silhouette has a dark-hued upper featuring a wavy pattern that pops with bright, underlying colors.”

8. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke “The Kyrie 7 Special FX pays homage to Irving’s love for filmmaking and its power to bring imagination to life. A green sole symbolizes a green screen, the upper is designed with cinematographic, film-like layers and the heel has a gold firm camera logo, with the initials HF standing for “Happy Family.”

9. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

10. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

11. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

12. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

13. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

14. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

15. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

16. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

17. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

18. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

19. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

20. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

21. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

22. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

23. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke Nike Kyrie 7 nike kyrie 7

24. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:Kyrie 7 Kyrie 7 kyrie irving,nike

25. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:Kyrie 7 Kyrie 7 kyrie irving,nike

26. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:Kyrie 7 Kyrie 7 kyrie irving,nike