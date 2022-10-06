Nike Celebrates The Culture Of HBCUs In Latest Yardrunners Collection

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

College sports are underway, and Nike is ready to hop into the mix.

The Swoosh has announced this year’s Yardrunners Class– part of an initiative established in 2020 that Nike says “celebrate the rich heritage, history, and contributions of HBCUs and their alumni on global sport and culture.”

What makes the initiative even more meaningful is it was developed by HBCU alumni who work for the Beaverton-based company. The first class of Yardrunners recognized the HBCU business owners who are at the forefront of culture, the following focused on what it takes to be an HBCU student-athlete.

But this year for Yardrunners 3.0, it’s all about HBCU alumni who are creating a legacy so strong that it will inspire generations to come.

The Class of 2022 consists of Brianna Baker of Spelman College, Faith Daniels of Grambling State University, Bilal Issifou of NC A&T University, Brandon ‘Jinx’ Jenkins of Morehouse College, Amber Kuykendal of Texas Southern University, Jae Murphy of Howard University, Chidi Okezie of Hampton University, and Bilonda Tshimanga of Prairie View University.

Nike has selected four female Yardrunners to help co-create an HBCU-Licensed Footwear collection highlighting Tennessee State University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, and North Carolina A&T University.

First is the Nike Dunk Low ‘Tennessee State University’ designed with the help of Kalynn Terrell that drops on SNKRS on Oct. 8. Then there’s the Nike Dunk Low ‘Clark Atlanta University’ designed with the help of Heather Haynes that drops on SNKRS on Oct. 11. After that, there’s the Nike Dunk Low ‘Florida A&M University’ designed with Caitlyn Davis and drops on SNKRS, Oct. 17. Lastly, there’s the Nike Dunk Low ‘North Carolina A&T University designed with the help of Arial Robinson, which drops on SNKRS on Oct. 24.

Get a better look at all the sneakers below, which tells the stories of the iconic HBCUs through color schemes, schools’ founding years, and homages to the schools’ sports teams.

Nike Celebrates The Culture Of HBCUs In Latest Yardrunners Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com