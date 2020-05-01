Nike KD13 ‘Funk’ The Next Release As Part of The Nike x NBA 2K Gamer Exclusive Program

Kevin Durant’s latest signature sneaker the KD13 is the next pair of kicks that will be featured in the Nike x NBA 2K gamer exclusive program.

Kevin Durant follows fellow NBA superstars LeBron James, the late Kobe Bryant, Paul George, and Giannis Antetokounmpo to have a sneaker featured in the gamer exclusive program. The KD13 ‘Funk’ follows previous silhouettes of his latest signature sneaker.

Right in time for the Spring season, the shoe is draped in a vibrant multi-colored floral pattern in a popping green color that will sure to grab people’s attention when you wear them.

According to Nike, the sneaker draws its inspiration from KD’s love for music and “his affinity for bassline grooves and bassline moves.”

“KD’s love of music extends across genres and styles. The KD13 ‘Funk’ GE nods to KD’s affinity for bassline grooves and baseline moves with a bold floral pattern that’s as fresh as his jumper or a chart-topping track.”

The last kicks to drop as part of the program was the PG 4 “DIGI-CAMO.”

Like the other releases, these sneakers are very limited and can only be obtained by picking up the sticks and winning a MyPLAYER Nation playoff game starting on May 4th. So you gotta make sure your skills are up to snuff cause you won’t be alone in trying to acquire a pair.

So we wish you good luck, you can get a detailed look at the KD13 “Funk” in the gallery below.

