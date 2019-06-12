Called it! As we predicted, the contents of that missing truck have been found and Nike has officially unveiled its Stranger Things collection to coincide with the forthcoming release of the hits Netflix sci-fi series.

The new season is set in 1985, so of course the kids from Hawkins are bound to be spotted in clutch Nike gear from the era. The Nike x Stranger Things collection features three choice 80’s kicks; the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind.

But the first drop in the collection features Hawkins High’s green and orange school colors and Tiger mascot in the apparel and footwear. There’s a sweat suit and tee shirt in tune with 1980’s P.E. class aesthetics and the three aforementioned kicks. The Hawkins collection launches June 27 and those hoodies are FIRE.

Following up on July 1 is the “OG Pack” of shoes in red, white and blue colorways—July 4, duh—that also include a nod to Independence Day 1985 with a year marker on the heel and special firework icon on the sock liners.

Peep detailed photos of the collection(s) below. Snatch them right away because the resale inflation is going to be crazy.

Nike Officially Unveils ‘Stranger Things’ Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com