PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service

Family, friends and fans of of rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, gathered at the Staples Center Thursday as well as around internet streams around the world to say goodbye to the late rapper.
Hussle rapped about having Stevie Wonder sing at his memorial in the 2016 song, “Ocean Views,” and yesterday he got his wish. Wonder performed in addition to Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, and Jhene Aiko.
Tributes include his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, children Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, Cameron Carter, his parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, brother Samuel Asghedom, rapper YG, DJ Mustard, Snoop Dogg, and radio personality Big Boy. Karen Civil also took the platform for a reading from Barack Obama.
“He set an example for young people to follow and is a legacy worthy to follow,” Civil said, reading Obama’s words.
Check out photos from Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life funeral at STAPLES Center below.
Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life
The casket and display is seen prior to Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photos are displayed during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photos are displayed during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Snoop Dogg speaks onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom speak onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom speak onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Samuel Asghedom speaks onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Stevie Wonder performs onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Marsha Ambrosius performs onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Anthony Hamilton performs onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
YG and DJ Mustard attend Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, National Representative of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad and The Nation of Islam, speaks onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Pastor Shep Crawford speaks during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.