Family, Friends, Fans & The Internet Come Together To Celebrate The Life of Nipsey Hussle

It’s been roughly two weeks since the world lost rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle born Ermias Joseph Asghedom and we are still trying to process what happened. Today (Apr 11) the family, friends, fans gathered at the Staples Center and on the internet to say goodbye to late rapper.

It was a grand exit for the Grammy-nominated rapper who was considered a giant in his neighborhood to so many of the people who knew him and interacted with him. 21,000 mourners filled the Staples Center on Thursday to pay their respects to the late musician who was gunned down in front of his Marathon clothing store located in the South Los Angeles neighborhood he loved and did so much for.

The service which lasted more-than-three-hours featured speeches from Hussle’s loved ones including his mother Angelique Smith, father Dawit Asghedom, brother Samuel Asghedom, girlfriend Lauren London and others who shared detailed an intimate stories about Hussle’s life growing up as a young child into the man we knew him as. When speaking about her son, Smith stated her son had a special “power and “energy” but felt relieved knowing that he was enjoying heaven. His dad reflected on Hussle’s childhood describing his son as an “engine of positivity.”

His older brother Samuel while fighting tears while talking about his younger brother said to the audience: “I hope he knows I loved him and I was proud of him. I know he loved me,, man.”

Lauren London who shares a 2-year-old son with the late rapper pulled at heartstrings reading a text message she sent to Hussle in January while he slept that was included in the service’s program.

“I Want you to know I feel real Joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you…Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around.”

Before she left the stage, she added: “I’m so honored and blessed that I got to experience such a man.”

Close friends including Snoop Dogg, YG, DJ Mustard, and Karen Civil who tearfully read a powerful letter sent from former President Barack Obama. In the letter from Obama, he wrote: “He set an example for young people to follow ” and pointed out that Hussle saw “hope and “potential” in an area many wouldn’t.

Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle’s life & legacy. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/qwEjjb6O9d — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 11, 2019

Minister Farrakhan was also on hand to give a riveting speech but while delivering his words mistakenly kept referring to the rapper as Nipsey Russell. The service featured a live band, DJ who kept the celebration of the rapper’s life bouncing to Hussle’s music and featured live performances from Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, Jhene Aiko and the living legend Stevie Wonder.

It was a homegoing service fit for a king, hit the gallery below to see the reactions from Twitter to the #CelebrationofNipseyHussle. Rest in Peace Nipsey.

