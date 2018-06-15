North West turns 5 years old today, and she’s already served better looks than all of your faves.
Take a look at some of the times Northie took a page out of her family’s look book and stunted on the rest of us.
Northies Next: Every Time North West Looked Like The Youngest Kardashian Sister
1. This is the most Kardashian #Ad we’ve ever seen.
2. Definitely her mama’s child.
3. She’s got it honest.
5. Oh, ya know – just getting a fitting for my next shoot
6. This looks like an ad for kiddie waist trainers. #NoTummyTea
8. “Selfie with my new baby girl.”
9. *Waves buh-bye to fans*
10. Disney Land vibes with the fam.
11. Maybe she’ll model like auntie Kenny.
12. Or take pics for a living like mommy.
13. She may even be into makeup like Auntie Kylie.
14. No matter what she decides, Northie has a bright future ahead of her.
15. And we’re just along for the ride.
