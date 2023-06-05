Bust A Move! These Nostalgic Songs Will Make You Dance!

Hip Hop often has a way of inspiring dance crazes and viral movements that take the world by storm. These dances become popular and associated with specific songs, creating memorable moments in pop culture, and viral movements. Here are a few examples of rap songs that have had ICONIC dance associated with them:
1. Da Perculator
It’s Time For Da Perculator by Cajmere (1992)
2. Cupid Shuffle
Cupid Shuffle by Cupid (2007)
3. Leanback
Leanback by Fat Joe (2004)
4. Gas Pedal
Gas Pedal by Sage the Gemini (2014)
5. Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup by DJ Webstar (2006)
6. Teach Me How To Dougie
Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District (2010)
7. Stanky Legg
Stanky Legg by GS Boyz (2008)
8. Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It
Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It by Dem Franchize Boyz (2006)
9. Walk It Out
Walk It Out by Unk (2007)
10. Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)
Silentó – Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) (2015)
11. Crank That Soulja Boy
Crank That Soulja Boy by Soulja Boy (2007)
12. Milly Rock
Milly Rock by 2 Milly (2015)
13. Pop lock and drop it
Pop lock and drop it by Huey (2007)
14. You’re A Jerk
You’re A Jerk by New Boyz (2009)
15. Low
Low by Flo Rida (2007)
16. Right Thurr
Right Thurr by Chingy (2003)
17. The Humpty Dance
The Humpty Dance by Digital Underground (1990)
