Oh Offset!

As we all know, the Migos rapper and his wife Cardi B are heading toward divorce court after Cardi announced on social media that the couple is breaking up for good.

Now, instead of being grown about it and releasing his own respectful statement, Offset decided to respond to her by telling the world, “Y’all won.”

Now when he’s means “y’all,” I’m guessing he’s talking about “us,” the same folks he believes were working in the shadows behind his back, selling our souls to the Illumaniti and being full-out negative on social media as a means to conspire against the couple in hopes to make their relationship fail.

Sir, that’s nothing but…

Thankfully, Black Twitter wasn’t going to let him blame everyone else for the demise of his well-documented rocky relationship . So on Tuesday, folks flocked to the app to make fun of Offset using his own words to bite him in the ass.

Take a look at our favorite and most hilarious “y’all won” responses.

‘Y’all Won’: Black Twitter Roasts Offset For Accusing Folks Of Conspiring Against His Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com