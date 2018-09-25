Happy National One Hit Wonder Day! Artists who are only known for one song throughout their whole career usually get a bad rep. But isn’t that better than putting out tons of subpar music?
Nowadays, you can make one song, add a little dance to go along, have it go viral, get another popular artist on the remix, collect your bag and we never hear from you again. Things were different 20 years ago — even 10 years ago.
If you had a one hit in the early 2000’s that still makes folks dance in the club, you can still be as poppin’ and as paid as artists with a slew of hits, if you play your cards right. Just look at the Baha Men.”Who Let The Dogs Out” is still one of the most popular songs of the new millennium, and we haven’t heard much from the guys since it’s Summer 2000 release.
Although the group members were allegedly cheated out of nearly $200,000 of the songs profits, their single is still one of the most popular one hit wonders in the history of music. Plus we still don’t know who actually let the dogs out.
Today, let’s celebrate the songs that may have only been on the airwaves for a few weeks, but they live in our hearts, souls and dance routines forever and ever.
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us Dance Today was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Kevin Lyttle – ‘Turn Me On”
If this song wasn’t stuck in your head after every party in the 2000’s, you’re too young.
2. Blu Cantrell – Hit ‘Em Up Style
Ladies still sing this song at the top of their lungs when it drops in the club. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, with a hit record.
3. Shop Boyz- “Party Like A Rockstar”
Some say that this is the song the put a pause on racism. Totally dude!
4. GS Boyz – Stanky Legg
2008 was all about songs that incorporated dances. Nobody just playing the “Stanky Legg” on a random day, but you can’t stop their legs from moving when it comes on in the club.
5. Webstar ft. Young B – “Chicken Noodle Soup”
If you don’t know this song word for word or have memories of learning the dance with your cousins — you’re too young.
6. Huey – “Pop Lock and Drop It”
This song became one of the top selling ringtones of it’s time. Remember being too young to do the dance, but doing it anyway?
7. Khia- “My Neck, My Back”
If you didn’t have your own goofy, childish version of this classic one hit wonder, you’re too young.
“My neck, my back my windshield just got cracked.”
8. Brooke Valentine- “Girlfight”
This song still has ladies wanting to throw bows in the club. If you only know Brooke from Love &Hip Hop, you’re too young.
9. Rupee – “Tempted 2 Touch”
If the DJ played this, you knew it’d be a good night.
10. J-Kwon – “Tipsy”
J-Kwon dropped the perfect pre-game song with the sickest beat, then completely disappeared. Not to mention the video of a house party while the song was about getting drunk int he club. Classic!
11. Wayne Wonder “No Letting Go”
This. Song. Never. Gets. OLD!
12. Lumidee – “Never Leave You”
Clubs and house parties couldn’t get enough of this song for about 5 years. It’s still one of the main songs they play during the Summer.
13. Cali Swag District – “Teach Me How To Dougie”
Though this song is only nostalgia for people born in the early 2000s, it still bumps.