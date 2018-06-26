From Jada Pinkett Smith to Regina Hall to Jenifer Lewis, welcome to the club ladies!
#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion Picture Academy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion Picture Academy
1. Welcome To The Club Ladies!
2. Jada Pinkett Smith
3. Tiffany Haddish
4. Vanessa Bell Calloway
5. Danai Gurira
6. Aunjanue Ellis
7. Regina Hall
8. Rashida Jones
9. Jenifer Lewis
10. Audra McDonald
11. Amandla Stenberg
12. Quvenzhane Wallis
13. Tika Sumpter
14. Joy Bryant
15. Joi McMillon, Editor of “Moonlight”
16. Angela Robinson, Director “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” and “True Blood”
