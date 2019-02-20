The struggle that is the existence of athletes and those Kardashians ( don’t say we didn’t warn ya ) continues to manifest in real life only to be discussed on these Internets. In our latest installment, the NBA’s Tristan Thompson got caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

You really can’t make this stuff up.

As for the details, TMZ states:

We’re told Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter, True. On Sunday night he was at a house party, where we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other … making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player … a source tells us “she has had enough.”

We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation … Khloe and Tristan are done.

In a deleted Tweet, Tristan (who is out with a sprained ankled) denied the claim. But then Khloe seemingly confirmed it.

Pure mess.

Twitter is having a field day with this one. Sip tea as you check the most poignant and slanderous tweets in the gallery.

Overpaid NBA Player Cheated On Khloe Kardashian w/ Her Sister Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods, Twitter Is A Mess was originally published on hiphopwired.com